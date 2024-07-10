JKBOSE Class 11 Results Expected To Be OUT Soon; Check Steps To View Your Scorecards

JKBOSE Class 11 Results Likely Today; Check Steps To View Your Scorecards | Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) plans to release the Class 11 results soon. Candidates who took the exam and would like to view their results can visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in after the results are announced.



Students need to enter their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to view their results. A candidate must score at least 33 marks in each subject to clear the exam. The JKBOSE class 11 results from the previous year were released to the public on July 10.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. It is advised that candidates immediately contact the appropriate officials with any questions they may have or if they see any inconsistencies in their results. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Summer Break In Kashmir Schools

All schools in the Kashmir Division will have a summer break, according to a statement made by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Monday, July 1, 2024. The start of this summer vacation is July 8, 2024. The official notice states that the break will end on July 17, 2024.