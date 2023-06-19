JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in, 79.89% Students Pass

JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 | Representative image

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have declared the Class 10th final examination results on its official website at jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE class 10th overall pass percentage is 79.89%. Girls have outperformed boys, scoring 81.68% while boys stands at 78.23% pass percentage.

A total of 1,48,701 students registered for the exam, and 1,18,791 of them passed.

JKBOSE class 10th results: Subject wise pass percentage

ENGLISH : 85.23%

MATHEMATICS : 70%

HINDI : 95%

URDU : 91%

SCIENCE : 89%

SOCIAL STUDIES: 90.50%

The JKBOSE held class 10th examination from March 9 to April 5 in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas congratulated the Class 10th students of UTs of J&K and Ladakh for Passing Annual Regular Examination 2023.

Congratulation to all the successful candidates of Class 10th Annual Regular Examination 2023 from the UTs of J&K and Ladakh; Gratitude to all those who have been instrumental in realizing the vision of unifying all the academic sessions of both J&K-UT & Ladakh-UT. — Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas (@ParikshatManhas) June 19, 2023