 JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in, 79.89% Students Pass
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in, 79.89% Students Pass

JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in, 79.89% Students Pass

This year the JKBOSE class 10th overall pass percentage stands at 79.89%. Girls have outperformed boys, scoring 81.68% while boys stands at 78.23% pass percentage.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 | Representative image

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have declared the Class 10th final examination results on its official website at jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE class 10th overall pass percentage is 79.89%. Girls have outperformed boys, scoring 81.68% while boys stands at 78.23% pass percentage.

Direct link to check JKBOSE class 10th results 2023

Read Also
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu division result 2022 out, here's how to check at jkbose.nic.in
article-image

A total of 1,48,701 students registered for the exam, and 1,18,791 of them passed.

JKBOSE class 10th results: Subject wise pass percentage

  • ENGLISH: 85.23%

  • MATHEMATICS: 70%

  • HINDI: 95%

  • URDU: 91%

  • SCIENCE: 89%

  • SOCIAL STUDIES: 90.50%

The JKBOSE held class 10th examination from March 9 to April 5 in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas congratulated the Class 10th students of UTs of J&K and Ladakh for Passing Annual Regular Examination 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in, 79.89% Students Pass

JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in, 79.89% Students Pass

‘Study Visa Not Low-Rent Work Visa,’ Says Australian MP Amid Restrictions On Indian Students In...

‘Study Visa Not Low-Rent Work Visa,’ Says Australian MP Amid Restrictions On Indian Students In...

G20 Summit: Final Education Working Group Meeting Kickstarts In Pune

G20 Summit: Final Education Working Group Meeting Kickstarts In Pune

MU Admissions 2023: First Merit List & Cut-off Marks For KPB Hinduja College of Commerce

MU Admissions 2023: First Merit List & Cut-off Marks For KPB Hinduja College of Commerce

WATCH: Proud Father, Assam CM Sarma Shares Daughter’s Coverage Of Yamuna Pollution During...

WATCH: Proud Father, Assam CM Sarma Shares Daughter’s Coverage Of Yamuna Pollution During...