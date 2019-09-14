JKBOSE Bi-Annual Result 2019 released, here's how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir 11th Result 2019 for Bi-annual private students for the Jammu region was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education. Students who had appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir class 11 examinations can check their score on the official website. http://jkbose.ac.in/.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking their score. Further, students can check JKBOSE Bi-annual Result 2019

JKBOSE Bi-Annual Result 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website – jkbose.ac.in

Look for tab 'Results' and click on it

Enter your roll number and click on submit

Your JKBOSE Bi-annual private result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download your JKBOSE Result 2019 and keep a copy for future reference