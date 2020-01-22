JKBOSE 12th board results for Kashmir division declared at jkbose.ac.in; Here's how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir 12th board results of 2019-20 for Kashmir region has been declared by JKBOSE. You can check the results from the official website.

Students who appeared for the 12th board exams can check their results by entering their roll number on the website.

Students can also view their results directly from here- http://jkbose.ac.in/

Here’s how you can view and download your results online

Step 1: Visit official exam portal i.e. jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Direct Link for JKBOSE 12th Result for Kashmir Region

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page with input field for your registration number

Step 4: Enter your registration in the designated field and submit it on the website

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Division Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download scorecard in PDF format or take printout for future reference