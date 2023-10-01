J&K Students' Panel Writes To Amit Shah, Demands Swift Probe Into Alleged Assault On 18 Kashmiri Students At Jhansi School

Representative image showing a protest. |

The one-year student exchange programme between Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of an integration programme, wrapped up way ahead of schedule, as students were sent back to their respective schools following reports of alleged assault by local students.

Matters took a violent turn as the a group of 18 students from Jammu and Kashmir who had come to Jhansi to participate in a cultural exchange program were forced to leave the city.

With tensions escalating, the J&K Students Association (JKSA) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting his assistance in the case of the alleged assault on 18 Kashmiri students in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, as well as similar incidents accross the country.

Nasir Khuehami, the Association's National Convenor, issued a statement condemning the heinous act and demanding an immediate inquiry into the assault in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Khuehami's letter, "A group of 18 students from J&K were enrolled at a branch of Jawahar Navodaya in Jhansi as part of an integration program. However, Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jhansi witnessed a regrettable incident where class 9th students from Jammu and Kashmir participating in a cultural exchange program became victims of an alleged assault. They were sent back to their home region after being brutally thrashed. The incident occurred in the aftermath of an altercation involving students from Jhansi at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Local students in Jhansi gheraoed the hostel where the visiting students from the Kashmir valley were staying and raised slogans against them. The locals demanded that the visitors be handed over to them and resorted to stone pelting. This incident has deeply shaken the peace and harmony among students and requires your urgent intervention."

The letter highlighted the alarming trend of violence against Kashmiri students studying outside their state, causing fear and insecurity among them.

The recent assault underscores the urgent need for immediate action.

This incident, the sixth of its kind in the past nine months, highlights a growing trend of violence against Kashmiri students studying outside their state, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among them, Khuehami said.

This altercation, coupled with similar incidents in Aligarh Muslim University, Noida, and other areas, underscores the urgent need for immediate and decisive action to address this escalating problem, he emphasised.

The students of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those from Kashmir, are facing immense difficulties due to relentless harassment and ruthless beatings they have been subjected to on numerous occasions. These incidents have caused severe stress and mental trauma among the students. Despite bringing this matter to the attention of the concerned authorities, no concrete steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of these students, Khuehami stated in the letter.

He said, “It is distressing to note that even though the Home Ministry had previously issued advisories to take strict action against those responsible for such incidents, the harassment continues unabated. The hostile and irrational practice of inducing fear in society through such culture must be curbed immediately.”

“The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association strongly condemns these heinous acts and demands a thorough and time-bound inquiry into the facts, circumstances, and nefarious designs, if any, behind the continuous attacks, intimidation, and harassment of Kashmiri students. We urge that those found guilty be held accountable through criminal proceedings. Additionally, we insist that authorities responsible for their lackadaisical attitude in ensuring a safe and conducive atmosphere for JK students, especially those from Kashmir, be held accountable,” the association convener said.