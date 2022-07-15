JIPMAT Answer key 2022 Objection window to close tomorrow; Details here | IStock images

After the completion of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key. NTA officially released the Provisional Answer Key for JIPMAT 2022 on the official website - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Along with the Answer Key, the exam authority has also opened the objection window for the same, which means that the answer key that is released is provisional in nature and is open for challenges and objections. Through the online portal, the candidates can challenge a particular answer and request revision over it if they feel that there is an error in that answer. The objection window will remain open until tomorrow, July 16. A fee of Rs.200 will be charged to candidates for every answer that they want to be revised.

Here's how to view the Answer Key online:

Go to the official website - jipmat.nta.ac.in. In the notifications section, select JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key challenge Enter and submit your login details. Answer key will appear on the screen.

