e-Paper Get App

JIPMAT Answer key 2022 Objection window to close tomorrow; Details here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
JIPMAT Answer key 2022 Objection window to close tomorrow; Details here | IStock images

After the completion of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key. NTA officially released the Provisional Answer Key for JIPMAT 2022 on the official website - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Along with the Answer Key, the exam authority has also opened the objection window for the same, which means that the answer key that is released is provisional in nature and is open for challenges and objections. Through the online portal, the candidates can challenge a particular answer and request revision over it if they feel that there is an error in that answer. The objection window will remain open until tomorrow, July 16. A fee of Rs.200 will be charged to candidates for every answer that they want to be revised.

Here's how to view the Answer Key online:

  1. Go to the official website - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

  2. In the notifications section, select JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key challenge

  3. Enter and submit your login details.

  4. Answer key will appear on the screen.

Read Also
AP EAPCET 2022 provisional answer key to be out; Details here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationJIPMAT Answer key 2022 Objection window to close tomorrow; Details here

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan