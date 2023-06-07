JIPMAT 2023 Answer Key Out; Last Date To Raise Objection Today at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT 2023 Answer Key Out | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key and their response sheets on the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for JIPMAT 2023 are provided with the chance to challenge any discrepancies found in the provisional answer key. The objection window is open until today, June 7, at 11:30 pm. The NTA conducted the JIPMAT 2023 on May 28 in 78 cities nationwide.

The NTA has also provided an online objection window for candidates to raise any concerns or discrepancies regarding the answer key. This step ensures transparency and allows candidates to address any discrepancies they may have encountered during the examination process.

Steps to raise objection for JIPMAT 2023