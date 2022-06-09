JIPMAT 2022: IIM admission test registration date extended, here's how to apply at jipmat.nta.ac.in

The deadline to apply for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) (JIPMAT). The registration date for JIMAT 2022 has been extended until June 15. The application forms for JIPMAT 2022 can be found on the website jipmat.nta.ac.in. Previously, the application deadline for the IIM admission test was June 9.

JIPMAT is an examination for admission to IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu's five-year integrated management programme (IPM). It is open to students who have completed Class 12. JIPMAT 2022 is open to students who have passed a Class 12 or comparable exam from a recognised board, or the Senior Secondary School Examination administered by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or any state open board.

Here's how to apply for JIPMAT 2022:

1) Go to the official webpage, jipmat.nta.ac.in

2) To register for JIPMAT 2022, go to the 'JIPMAT 2022 new registration' link.

3) Fill out the JIPMAT application form and register.

4) Complete the online registration process by uploading all relevant documents and paying the registration fee.

Read Also HSC Results 2022 : This Class 12 topper is already preparing for JEE next