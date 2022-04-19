Jio Institute initiates admissions to its Postgraduate Programmes

Jio Institute has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of artificial intelligence & data science and digital media & marketing communications. The PGP in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society. The PGP in Digital Media & Marketing Communications (DM & MC), on the other hand, focuses on helping students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them.

The AI & DS Programme, which has been designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists, will be prepared for a variety of roles including AI Researchers, Data Scientists as well as Industrial and Societal Entrepreneurs. The DM & MC Programme is designed for early-career professionals who want to build a career in areas such as Marketing Communications, Brand Consulting, Digital Marketing, Marketing Analytics, and Consumer Research. The AI & DS prospects must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50% or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

Applying to the Post Graduate Programmes is a three-step process involving the submission of an online application along with the required documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website www.jioinstitute.edu.in and payment of an application fee of INR 2500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on Quantitative Aptitude & Verbal Ability and a section on Writing Skills. Alternatively, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE® test score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a thorough evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and personal interview.

The programme mentors for Digital Media & Marketing Communications are Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Dipak Jain, Former Dean, Kellogg School of Management, USA, Former Dean, INSEAD, France, and Dr. Frank Mulhern, Associate Dean of Research and Executive Director of Academic Programs in San Francisco, Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University, USA. The programme mentors for Artificial Intelligence & Data Science are Dr. Larry Birnbaum Professor, Computer Science, Northwestern University, USA and Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Centre of Excellence in AI/ML, Reliance Jio. Faculty at the Jio Institute has academics from renowned institutions such as MIT, Northwestern University, NTU, Singapore, Georgia State University, University of Houston, USA, Allen Institute for AI, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA, etc.

Jio Institute will also offer scholarships of up to 100% on the tuition fees. The scholarships will be awarded based on one’s individual needs, as well as with the consideration of inclusion, gender parity and diversity. Huge number of scholarships will be available for candidates with merit, international candidates, and specially-abled candidates, etc.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:53 PM IST