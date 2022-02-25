Jharkhand to reopen schools in all districts from Mar 7

Government of Jharkhand on Friday allowed schools in all districts of the state to reopen from class one onwards as the Covid situation has improved.



Earlier the government had allowed schools to reopen for all classes in 17 out of 24 districts barring Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro -- which had been reporting comparatively higher number of COVID cases. In these seven districts schools were earlier allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from February 1.



However, offline exams have been barred for class 1 to 8 in these seven districts till March 31, 2022, a statement from the state government said.



This decision was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday.



Institutions of higher education such as colleges, universities and ITIs were allowed to reopen earlier.



The Jharkhand government on January 3 had brought back Covid-related restrictions, shutting down all educational institutions and tourist places, and capping attendance in offices at 50 per cent.



The government also allowed swimming pools and stadiums to reopen for all, while permitting sports events with spectators with the permission of concerned deputy commissioners.



The government relaxed the cap on gatherings at open places, allowing a maximum of 500 people in place of 200 earlier.



For closed spaces, a maximum of 500 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity was allowed.



Permission has also been given for full attendance in government and private offices.



All parks and tourist places that were closed have been allowed to open while permission has been given to restaurants, bars, cinema halls, shops and shopping malls to open with full capacity.



The statement said that all shops and commercial establishments can now open to their normal timings instead of earlier 8 pm deadline.



However, "all fairs, processions and exhibitions will remain prohibited," it added.



Jharkhand witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases registering only 62 cases during the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 4,34,219 in the state.



The toll remained at 5,313 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.



State capital Ranchi, East Singhbhum and Seraikela reported 11 cases each during the last 24 hours.



Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:10 PM IST