Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Releases PGTTCE 2023 Results; Check and Download Here

JSSC PGT Results 2024: The results for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination 2023 (PGTTCE) have officially been released. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the results on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The candidates who appeared for the exam will now be able to check their results on the official website at https://jssc.nic.in/. The results have been made available in a PDF. Candidates can also view the result PDF by clicking here. The above-mentioned exam was conducted in written format.

It is important for the candidates to note that the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will not appoint candidates. It only selects candidates through a transparent process and nominates candidates to the appointing authority, who will issue the appointment orders.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Look for the result PDF and open it

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.