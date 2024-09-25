 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Releases Admit Cards for JMLCCE 2023 Exam
The Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam (JMLCCE 2023) is scheduled for September 29. Candidates can download their admit cards from jssc.nic.in.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) |

The Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam (JMLCCE 2023) admit cards have been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The date of the JSSC JMLCCE 2023 exam is September 29, 2024.

"Jharkhand Matriculation Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 will be conducted on date 29.09.2024 at the examination center located in Ranchi district of the state. The link to download the admit card for appearing in the examination to be held on 29.09.2024 is available on the official website of the Commission, www.jssc.nic.in," read the official notification.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions. The hall ticket download is available for applicants on the official website, jssc.nic.in.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official website of JSSC, jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Check the Latest Announcements from the home page

Step 3: Click on JMLCCE Admit Card Link

Step 4: Enter Registration Number and Password

Step 5: Click on Submit button

Step 6: Download Admit Card and check the details

Step 7: Take a printout of JSSC Matric Level Admit Card for exam purposes

article-image

Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam.

Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm) to the exam centre.

The recruitment campaign seeks to occupy 455 positions in total. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

