Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Announces 2024 Dates; Exam Scheduled For September

The exam schedule for the various recruitment exams in 2024 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The examination schedule for 2024 can be downloaded by qualified candidates from the official website, jssc.nic.in.
The final week of September 2024 is when the Jharkhand Technical/Special Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023 will take place.
In the second week of August 2024, the public will be able to view the results of the Jharkhand Municipal Service Combined Competitive Examination 2023, according to the notification. The Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023 and the Female Supervisor Competitive Examination 2023 are scheduled to take place in the last week of July 2024 and the third week of August 2024, respectively.
How To Download Exam Schedule?
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link
Step 3: Once found, click to open the file
Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the date carefully
Step 6: Save and download for future
Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.