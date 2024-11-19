 Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Details Here
Candidates who complete the registration will be issued a provisional seat allotment letter on November 27, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | Representational Pic

The Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Counselling schedule has been released by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB). According to the official timeline, the registration for the counselling process will begin on November 20, 2024. Candidates who complete the registration will be issued a provisional seat allotment letter on November 27, 2024.

Counselling fee

The counselling fee has been set at INR 1250 for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Backward Class 1 & 2 categories. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and female candidates will need to pay a reduced fee of INR 1000.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the JCECEB for detailed updates and notifications regarding the counselling process. The notices section on the website will provide the most up-to-date information.

Steps to check Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Counselling schedule

To check the Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Counselling schedule, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official JCECEB website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

2. Go to the Notices section on the homepage.

3. Look for the Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Counselling schedule notification.

4. Click on the link to open the detailed schedule.

5. Review the important dates and counselling process.

To stay informed and avoid missing any critical steps, applicants should keep track of all important dates for the counselling rounds. For further information, candidates can refer to the official notice regarding the Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Counselling schedule available on the JCECEB website or you can find it here.

