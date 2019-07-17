Jharkhand JAC releases admit card for class 10th, 12th compartmental exams 2019; check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for Secondary and Intermediate school, Class 10th, 12th compartmental exams 2019. The students who are going to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the JAC's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The secondary, intermediate compartmental examination will be conducted from the end of June to the second week of July.

The online application process for the Jharkhand secondary and intermediate compartment exams 2019 began from June 20th and continued till July 5th with late fee charges. Candidates who had applied online for the compartment exams 2019 are now eligible to download their respective exam hall tickets. The secondary, intermediate result was declared in the month of May. A total of 59.48 percent students cleared the examination successfully. A total of 79.97 percent students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

Steps to download Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartmental exams 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.