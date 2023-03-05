Jharkhand: Home Guard recruitment vacancies for 1478 posts; know more

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps | Jharkhandpolice picture-gallery

Dhanbad: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps has invited applications for various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban). There are 1478 open positions, 739 of which are for male candidates and 739 for female candidates.

The application form is underway and the interested candidates can apply online and the last date to fill the form is March 17 2023.

Candidates can submit their application form online through the official website at rportalhg.egovdhn.in.

Both the Advertisement and apply now options are available on the above given link.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs.100.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between 19 to 40 years (1-1-1983 to 31-12-2023).