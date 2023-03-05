e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand: Home Guard recruitment vacancies for 1478 posts; know more

Jharkhand: Home Guard recruitment vacancies for 1478 posts; know more

The application form is underway and the interested candidates can apply for the online and the last date to fill the form is March 17

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Home Defense Corps | Jharkhandpolice picture-gallery

Dhanbad: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps has invited applications for various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban). There are 1478 open positions, 739 of which are for male candidates and 739 for female candidates.

The application form is underway and the interested candidates can apply online and the last date to fill the form is March 17 2023.

Candidates can submit their application form online through the official website at rportalhg.egovdhn.in.

Both the Advertisement and apply now options are available on the above given link.

Read Also
IIT Delhi to fill seats for 89 vacancies, click here to apply
article-image

Application fee: The application fee is Rs.100.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between 19 to 40 years (1-1-1983 to 31-12-2023).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 418 for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 for Assistant...

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 418 for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 for Assistant...

Lady Shri Ram College to recruit 89 Assistant professors at various levels; click to apply

Lady Shri Ram College to recruit 89 Assistant professors at various levels; click to apply

Last date for applications of 40 Assistant Teachers at Delhi Cantonment Board; click to apply

Last date for applications of 40 Assistant Teachers at Delhi Cantonment Board; click to apply

Jharkhand: Home Guard recruitment vacancies for 1478 posts; know more

Jharkhand: Home Guard recruitment vacancies for 1478 posts; know more

IIT Delhi to fill seats for 89 vacancies, click here to apply

IIT Delhi to fill seats for 89 vacancies, click here to apply