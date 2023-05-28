Jharkhand High Court PA recruitment 2023: apply for 42 posts at jhc.org.in

Jharkhand high court PA recruitment 2023 | Representative image

Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court has invited online applications for 42 Personal Assistant vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in up to June 24.

Jharkhand High Court PA Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The minimum age limit should be 21 years and the maximum age limit should be 37 years.

The crucial date for the calculation of the age is 01st April 2022.

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancies for Personal Assistant

Unreserved: 13 (one post reserved for women candidates)

SC: 5

ST: 13 (One reserved for women)

BC-1: 5

BC-2: 2

EWS: 4

Direct link to apply.

Read Notification here

Jharkhand High Court PA Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

The candidates need to pay the required application fees according to the category.

For Gen/ OBC: Rs.500

For SC/ ST: Rs.125

For PWD : Nil

Minimum educational qualification required for these posts is graduation or an equivalent degree from a recognised university or institution.

Candidates must be proficient in English shorthand (100 WPM) and typing (40 WPM). They should be well acquainted in computer application.