Jharkhand: Girl Commits Suicide When Beaten For Wearing Bindi In School, Teacher Held

A school student died by suicide reportedly after being beaten up for wearing a 'bindi' on her forehead at a school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, officials said.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, said in a tweet on Tuesday that a girl student has been reported to have committed suicide after being beaten up for going to school wearing a 'bindi'.

He said that the NCPCR has taken cognizance of the matter, and its team will go to Dhanbad for investigation.

The incident took place in Dhanbad's Tetulmari area on Monday. Where parents of the deceased girl and locals on Tuesday reportedly held a protest against the school management, prompting police to initiate a probe and take action.

Uttam Mukherjee, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said that the accused teacher has been arrested by police after the incident came to light.

"It is a serious matter. The school is also not affiliated to the CBSE board. I have told the District Education Officer. I met the victim's family today. The accused has been arrested," Mukherjee said in a tweet while replying to NCPCR Chairperson.

