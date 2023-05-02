Jharkhand CM to launch 80 CBSE affiliated english medium schools across districts

Hemant Soren will inaugurate the 80 schools on Tuesday. | Representative image

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate 80 Schools of Excellence across the state today on May 2

These schools are part of the Soren government's aim to build specialised schools across the state's districts, blocks, and gram panchayats.

The chief minister's office said in a statement that all 80 specialised schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and use English as the medium of instruction for students.

Agriculture, IT, apparel, beauty, home furnishing, media and entertainment, automobiles, tourism and hospitality, electronics and hardware, retail, and healthcare are among the 11 trades of vocational training offered to students.

In order to facilitate students in exploring employment options, the state government wants to encourage work training through industrial field visits to state-level companies linked with these trades.

"The chief minister himself conducted a fortnightly review of the construction of the schools, training of teachers, CBSE affiliation and a host of other steps undertaken for the fulfilment of this cornerstone effort in the education sector. It is a fruition of these efforts that today all the 80 Schools of Excellence are ready to change the course of education in Jharkhand," the statement read.

Principals of the schools received online training by the National Center for School Leadership in two phases, the Azim Premji Foundation and the Indian Institute of Management.



Apart from these Schools of Excellence, the state government's target includes 325 block level Leader schools and 4,091 gram panchayat level model schools across the state for over 15 lakh school children.