Jharkhand Class 10, 12 result today, here's how to check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Today, June 21, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the JAC 10th and 12th result 2022 Science exams. Minister of School Education and Literacy Jagarnath Mahto will announce the Jharkhand 10th result 2022 and Jharkhand 12th result 2022 at 2:30 p.m. today. The JAC Class 10 result 2022 and JAC Class 12 result 2022 Science stream will be available on the official JAC board result 2022 websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in.

The Jharkhand board result 2022, which is expected to be released today, will be for the March-April board exam.

Here's how to check result:

Go to the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in Select the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link. Enter the log-in credentials roll number, date of birth JAC Class 10th secondary, 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the Jharkhand board result 2022.

How many students appeared for exam?

This year, 2,81,436 students took the JAC inter exam for Class 12 and 3,99,010 appeared for the JAC secondary 10th exam.