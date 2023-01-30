e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand: Built on grant from Centre, underprivileged students get a new school in Ranchi

Jharkhand: Built on grant from Centre, underprivileged students get a new school in Ranchi

The Ministry of Culture four years ago on the 125th birth anniversary of Yogananda approved the grant for the construction of a new building for the Yogoda Satsanga School along with a large auditorium-cum-multipurpose hall.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Ranchi: A school, built at Rs 8 crore grant from the Centre, was inaugurated in Jharkhand's Ranchi for students coming from economically weaker families.

Dedicating the educational institute to underprivileged children, US-based Self-Realization Fellowship and India-headquartered Yogoda Satsanga Society president Swami Chidanand Giri said the modern school will be for those who do not have enough resources to fulfil basic needs such as education.

"Our task is to uplift the citizens of tomorrow. They are the future of the world," he said on Sunday.

Read Also
AISHE report 2020-21: Here are the most popular Bachelor, Postgraduate, PhD courses among students...
article-image

The Ministry of Culture four years ago on the 125th birth anniversary of Yogananda approved the grant for the construction of a new building for the Yogoda Satsanga School along with a large auditorium-cum-multipurpose hall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in March 2017 released a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India.

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Built on grant from Centre, underprivileged students get a new school in Ranchi

Jharkhand: Built on grant from Centre, underprivileged students get a new school in Ranchi

Maharashtra: Demand for Engineering, Pharmacy, Management courses surge post-Covid pandemic

Maharashtra: Demand for Engineering, Pharmacy, Management courses surge post-Covid pandemic

AISHE report 2020-21: Here are the most popular Bachelor, Postgraduate, PhD courses among students...

AISHE report 2020-21: Here are the most popular Bachelor, Postgraduate, PhD courses among students...

Teachers' Scam: "Some criminals are..," laments Calcutta HC judge as admit cards recovered from TMC...

Teachers' Scam:

Delhi: College student arrested for cheating people on pretext of selling cheap smartphones

Delhi: College student arrested for cheating people on pretext of selling cheap smartphones