Jharkhand Board Released 2024 Exam Schedule: Commences On February 6

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the timetable for the upcoming high school and intermediate board examinations slated for 2024. The examinations are set to kick off on February 6, 2024, and will run until February 26, 2024. Notably, this early schedule is a result of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Key Dates and Subjects:

February 6 to February 26, 2024: Jharkhand Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12

February 6: Commencement of Board Exams

February 26: Conclusion of Board Exams

First Examination: Vocational subjects for both Classes 10 and 12

Final Examinations: English for Class 10 and Political Science for Class 12

Exam Schedule:

Two Shifts: Examinations will be conducted in two shifts.

Class 10 Exams: First shift from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm

Class 12 Exams: Second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Mode of Examination: OMR sheet for multiple choice questions, written mode for other questions

Application Process:

Online Forms: Students are required to fill out online forms for the matriculation examination.

Start Date: The application process commenced on November 16, 2023.

Deadline without Fees: Applications can be submitted without fees until December 2, 2023.

Jharkhand Board Inter Exam 2024: Application process to commence next week.

The mode of examination, involving OMR sheets and written responses, will apply to both Class 10 and Class 12. As of now, matriculation exam applicants have until December 2 to submit forms without incurring additional fees. The application process for the Jharkhand Board inter exam 2024 is set to begin next week.

