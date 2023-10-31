JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Opens Tomorrow At cetmat.formflix.com

JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Opens Tomorrow | Representative Image/Unsplash

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) is all set to start the registration process for the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2023 phase 3, starting on November 1. Aspiring candidates keen on pursuing management studies can apply for the JEMAT 2023 phase 3 examination by visiting the official website at cetmat.formflix.com.

For those looking to secure a spot in the JEMAT 2023 phase 3 exam, it is crucial to note the following essential details:

Exam Deadline

The last date to complete the JEMAT phase 3 application form is November 2, 2023.

Exam Date

The JEMAT 2023 phase 3 examination is slated to take place on November 5.

Application Fee

General/Unreserved Category: Rs 600

SC/ST/PwD Category: Rs 300

Moreover, candidates interested in applying for JEMAT 2023 should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. As per the guidelines:

Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree in Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering, Technology, Medical, Dental, Agriculture, or other recognized professional courses from any accredited university.

Those in their final year of undergraduate studies are eligible to apply, provided they submit the necessary documents before the application deadline.

Candidates can complete their registration for the JEMAT phase 3 examination via the official website at cetmat.formflix.com.