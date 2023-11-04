 JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Exam: Breaking Down The New Exam Pattern
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Exam: Breaking Down The New Exam Pattern

JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Exam: Breaking Down The New Exam Pattern

Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test for the year 2023 is all set to be conducted on November 5, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) will be conducting their Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) for the year 2023 on November 5. This exam is going to be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

Eligible MBA candidates can get their admit cards from the university's official website - cetmat.formflix.com. The exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 12 noon. This exam is only for those who didn't take part in JEMAT phases 1 and 2. JEMAT phase 3 will occur in different West Bengal cities.

The JEMAT question paper will be divided into have three parts: English, mathematics, and logical reasoning - totalling 100 marks. After the JEMAT 2023 test, a list of top performers will be made based on group discussions and interviews conducted by the universities.

It is also important for the appearing candidates to note that the JEMAT cutoff score will be determined on the basis of the difficulty level, previous year's cutoff score and number of exam attendees.

The aspiring candidates can check all the necessary updates related to the exam on the university's official website - cetmat.formflix.com.

Read Also
Virginia Students Protest Against Use Of Trans Washrooms Due To Safety Issues
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KMAT 2023: What You Need To Know About The Selection Process

KMAT 2023: What You Need To Know About The Selection Process

Registrations Officially Open For The CTET 2023 January Exam; Check Details

Registrations Officially Open For The CTET 2023 January Exam; Check Details

Mumbai University Provides Temporary Accommodation To Monk Student Protesting Hostel Age Cap

Mumbai University Provides Temporary Accommodation To Monk Student Protesting Hostel Age Cap

JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Exam: Breaking Down The New Exam Pattern

JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Exam: Breaking Down The New Exam Pattern

DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here

DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here