JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Exam: Breaking Down The New Exam Pattern

Representational image |

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) will be conducting their Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) for the year 2023 on November 5. This exam is going to be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

Eligible MBA candidates can get their admit cards from the university's official website - cetmat.formflix.com. The exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 12 noon. This exam is only for those who didn't take part in JEMAT phases 1 and 2. JEMAT phase 3 will occur in different West Bengal cities.

The JEMAT question paper will be divided into have three parts: English, mathematics, and logical reasoning - totalling 100 marks. After the JEMAT 2023 test, a list of top performers will be made based on group discussions and interviews conducted by the universities.

It is also important for the appearing candidates to note that the JEMAT cutoff score will be determined on the basis of the difficulty level, previous year's cutoff score and number of exam attendees.

The aspiring candidates can check all the necessary updates related to the exam on the university's official website - cetmat.formflix.com.

