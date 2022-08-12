JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll tweet exam candidates

Representative Image |

A portion of applicants are requesting a delay in the application deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 due to inconsistencies in the scorecard for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022), the results of which were made public on August 8.

According to aspirants, they were unable to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam due to anomalies in their scores.

On August 11, at 5 PM, the JEE Advanced 2022 application process closed at jeeadv.ac.in. The exam has been scheduled for August 28.

JEE candidates tweeted to Education Minister, NTA and IIT Bombay asking them to extend the application period and conduct a third exam.

