e-Paper Get App

#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll tweet exam candidates

JEE candidates tweeted to Education Minister, NTA and IIT Bombay asking them to extend the application period and conduct a third exam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A portion of applicants are requesting a delay in the application deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 due to inconsistencies in the scorecard for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022), the results of which were made public on August 8.

According to aspirants, they were unable to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam due to anomalies in their scores.

On August 11, at 5 PM, the JEE Advanced 2022 application process closed at jeeadv.ac.in. The exam has been scheduled for August 28.

JEE candidates tweeted to Education Minister, NTA and IIT Bombay asking them to extend the application period and conduct a third exam.

Read Also
IIT-B sees vacant MTech seats
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducation#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll tweet exam candidates

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna dies at 83

National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna dies at 83

Kanpur violence: Charge sheet names 47 accused for June 3 clash in city

Kanpur violence: Charge sheet names 47 accused for June 3 clash in city