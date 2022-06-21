JEEMains2022 trends as students demand postponement

Candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 are requesting a postponement of the exam due to continuous protests over the Agnipath programme, internet outages, floods, and train cancellations. Anxious students are using the hashtag #JEEMains2022 to campaign on social media, pushing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone exam dates because they fear they will not be able to get to exam centres on time.
However, NTA has has shown no indications of postponing the JEE Main 2022 dates. As of today, JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 23 to 29.
NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 admit card today, June 21, 2022, for session 1 on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The students are also seen expressing dissatisfaction about the admit card being released so close to the examination date.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)