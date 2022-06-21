e-Paper Get App

#JEEMains2022 trends as students demand postponement

As of today, JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 23 to 29.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 are requesting a postponement of the exam due to continuous protests over the Agnipath programme, internet outages, floods, and train cancellations. Anxious students are using the hashtag #JEEMains2022 to campaign on social media, pushing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone exam dates because they fear they will not be able to get to exam centres on time.

However, NTA has has shown no indications of postponing the JEE Main 2022 dates. As of today, JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 23 to 29.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 admit card today, June 21, 2022, for session 1 on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The students are also seen expressing dissatisfaction about the admit card being released so close to the examination date.

Read Also
JEE Mains session 1 to begin from June 23; learn more here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducation#JEEMains2022 trends as students demand postponement

RECENT STORIES

Indian powerlifters shine in Asia-Oceania Open Championships; Ashok, Sudhir qualify for Para Asiad

Indian powerlifters shine in Asia-Oceania Open Championships; Ashok, Sudhir qualify for Para Asiad

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Rebel Eknath Shinde removes 'Shiv Sena' from Twitter...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Rebel Eknath Shinde removes 'Shiv Sena' from Twitter...

Mumbai: Bombay HC asks Govt, Mahatransco to reply to transgender person's plea for reservation

Mumbai: Bombay HC asks Govt, Mahatransco to reply to transgender person's plea for reservation

World’s most beautiful German athlete Alica Schmidt keen to race star footballer Neymar

World’s most beautiful German athlete Alica Schmidt keen to race star footballer Neymar

Maharashtra: MVA in trouble? After reports of revolt by 5 Congress MLAs, party says all 44...

Maharashtra: MVA in trouble? After reports of revolt by 5 Congress MLAs, party says all 44...