JEECUP Extends application deadline for UPJEE 2022 Polytechnic Exams

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application deadine for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022.

Applicants can get the UPJEE application form till April 30, 2022 on the official websites- jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier, JEECUP was supposed to close the registration process for UPJEE 2022 on April 17. But later it was carried over to April 30.

The UPJEE 2022 application process started on February 15, 2022. JEECUP UPJEE exams are scheduled to be commenced on June 6, 2022 and will end on June 10, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 03:02 PM IST