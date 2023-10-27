JEECUP Counselling 2023: Round 8 Seat Allotment Results Announced

Representational image |

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) has recently released the results for Round 8 seat allotment in the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (JEECUP) for the year 2023. Candidates who participated in the Round 8 counseling can now access their allotment results on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Dates for Documents verification and admission

Document verification is set to take place on October 27 and 28, 2023, for students who have been alloted seats. It is important to note that candiates are required to confirm their admissions by October 30, and any withdrawals must be made between October 31 and November 1, 2023.

For the JEECUP special round 2023 counseling, document verification will be conducted in the government-run and government-aided polytechnic schools across the state. To be eligible for admission to the universities, students are required to have appeared in and passed the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (JEE Main 2023) without being assigned a seat.



Here is a breakdown of the key dates for JEECUP Round 8 Counselling 2023:



- October 26: Freeze and seat acceptance fee deposit

- October 27 to October 28: Document Verification at the district help centers

- October 27 to October 29: Balance fee deposit

- October 30: Reporting of all candidates in their allotted polytechnic

- October 31 to November 1: Admitted Seat Withdrawal

- November 1: Commencement of classes



To access the JEECUP Round 8 Seat Allotment 2023 results, candidates can follow these simple steps:



1. Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link.

3. Submit the login credentials.

4. The JEECUP Round 8 Seat Allotment 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.