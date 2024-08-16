JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Today; Apply NOW!

Representative Image

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, will close the choice filling window for the JEECUP 2024 round 4 counselling today, August 16. Candidates who have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) can submit their preferences for colleges and courses through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The choice filling process for round 4 began on August 14, and the seat allotment results are scheduled to be announced on August 17. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee between August 18 and August 22.

JEECUP 2024 Round 4 Counselling Schedule

Here is the key schedule for JEECUP round 4 counselling:

- Round 4 Choice Filling: August 14 - August 16

- Seat Allotment Result: August 17

- Seat Acceptance Fee Payment: August 18 - August 22

- Document Verification: August 20 - August 22

Post-Allotment Options for JEECUP 2024 Round 4

After seat allotment, candidates have three options:

- Freeze: Confirm and lock the allotted seat, and withdraw from further counselling rounds.

- Float: Accept the current seat while keeping the option to move to a higher preference in subsequent rounds.

- Slide: Accept the current seat but stay open to a better option within the same institution in future rounds.

How to Fill Choices for JEECUP 2024 Round 4

To complete the choice-filling process, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: Here

2. Click on the "JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Log in with your credentials.

4. Enter your preferred colleges and courses.

5. Save your choices for seat allotment.

Candidates are advised to complete their choice filling by the end of the day to ensure their preferences are considered for the upcoming seat allotment.