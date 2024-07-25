JEECUP 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be OUT Today | Representative Image

The results of the second round of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics, or UPJEE, will be released today, July 25, 2024.



The UPJEE 2024 choice filling window will end today, as per the official timetable. Prior to the deadline, candidates must exercise their web options. Those who are given seats have to pay the acceptance fee and finish the document verification process in the time allocated.

Important Dates

Choice filling/modification for float option candidates - July 22 to 24, 2024

JEECUP round 2 seat allotment result 2024 - July 25, 2024

Online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance cum Counselling fee - July 26 to 30, 2024

Document verification at district help centres - July 26 to 30, 2024

Online balance fee deposit for Government/ Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes - July 26 to 31, 2024

Withdrawal of seats - August 1, 2024

How to check?

By entering their application number and password, candidates who completed the course and college preferences form can view their seat assignment on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

-Go to jeecup.admissions.nic, the official website.

-Select the seat allocation result 2024 link for JEECUP round 2, which is accessible on the homepage.

-Enter the password and application number.

-The results of the JEECUP counselling for 2024 will show on the screen.

-Check out and get the identical

-Keep it handy for later.

Candidates wishing to be admitted to Uttar Pradesh's government and private polytechnic institutes must take the state-level exam known as UPJEE.