 JEECUP 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Here’s Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEECUP 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Here’s Direct Link

JEECUP 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Here’s Direct Link

The seat allotment result for the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2024 for the Second round is released on the official website. Those who participated in the counselling process will be able to access it by visiting at https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
ANI

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024). Candidates who have registered on the web-based for counselling are hereby notified that it is released at https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 26 to 30, 2024. Seat withdrawal against Round 2 can be done on August 1, 2024. The round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 5.

Direct link to schedule.

Steps to download:

Go to the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the JEECUP 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link on the homepage.

Add your login details and submit

Check and download the seat allotment result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEECUP round 2 seat allotment result.

The UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

100% Seats Allotted In Most BEd Colleges In Indore

100% Seats Allotted In Most BEd Colleges In Indore

Indore: Dumped By RGPV, MBA Colleges Get July 31 Deadline From DAVV

Indore: Dumped By RGPV, MBA Colleges Get July 31 Deadline From DAVV

Are The Revised NEET-UG 2024 Results Out? Here's What We Know

Are The Revised NEET-UG 2024 Results Out? Here's What We Know

July 31 Last Date For Registration In CMA Exam

July 31 Last Date For Registration In CMA Exam

JEECUP 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Here’s Direct Link

JEECUP 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Here’s Direct Link