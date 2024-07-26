JEECUP 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Here’s Direct Link

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024). Candidates who have registered on the web-based for counselling are hereby notified that it is released at https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.
Candidates can pay the seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 26 to 30, 2024. Seat withdrawal against Round 2 can be done on August 1, 2024. The round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 5.
Steps to download:
Go to the official website
Click on the JEECUP 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link on the homepage.
Add your login details and submit
Check and download the seat allotment result
Take a printout for future reference
The UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website .