JEECUP 2024 Results Announcement Expected Shortly; Check Your Scores At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) for 2024 will be released shortly. Candidates who took the UPJEE exam can check their UP Polytechnic 2024 results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, JEECUP's official website.

UPJEE 2024 was held from June 13 to June 20. The purpose of this exam was to create a shortlist of applicants for lateral admission to participating institutes' engineering programs and admission to polytechnic programs.

On June 21, the JEECUP answer key 2024 was made public. Students had until June 23 to submit complaints regarding the provisional key. Before releasing the final JEECUP 2024 answer key and making any necessary revisions, the topic specialists will evaluate the challenges brought forth by the applicants.

Marking Scheme

Students will receive four marks for each correct answer, in accordance with the marking scheme. Negative points will not be awarded for incorrect responses.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

The JEECUP results for 2024 will only be disclosed using the final answer key. In addition to the outcomes, the test committee will publish a merit list. Those who meet the required minimum score will be listed on the UPJEE 2024 merit list. Those who pass the exam will be qualified to take UPJEE counseling in 2024.