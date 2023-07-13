 JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Reopens Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Reopens Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Reopens Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The registration is open for new candidates who may apply for seeking the admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses from 13/07/23 to 14/07/23 for the session 2023-24, According to the UP JEE council.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
UPJEE Registration Reopens Today | Pixabay

Joint Entrance Examination Council , Uttar Pradesh (UP JEE) has begin the registration process for JEECUP 2023 for candidates who did not apply earlier. The registration window has reopened today, July 13 for two days. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Last date to apply for UP JEE 2023:

The last date to apply for the examination is till July 14, 2023.

The registration is open for new candidates who may apply for seeking the admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses for two days i.e. from 13/07/23 to 14/07/23 for the session 2023-24, According to the UP JEE council.

Direct link to register for JEECUP 2023

Earlier the last date to apply was till June 15, 2023 after extending the registration last date for several times. The registration process was started in February 2023.

Read Also
UP B.Ed JEE 2023: Results Declared At bujhansi.ac.in; Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here
article-image

Application Fee for UP JEE exam 2023

  • General category or OBC candidates to Pay Rs. 300.

  • SC/ST category Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200.

Exam Date for UP JEE exam 2023

UPJEE examination will be conducted on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website on July 16, 2023.

JEECUP is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2023:

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

  • Click on JEECUP 2023 link available on the home page.

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

  • Once done, click on submit.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

CEE Kerala Declares KMAT Provisional Result 2023 For Session 2 At cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala Declares KMAT Provisional Result 2023 For Session 2 At cee.kerala.gov.in

Social Reformer Gopal Ganesh Agarkar's Birth Anniversary; Interesting Facts

Social Reformer Gopal Ganesh Agarkar's Birth Anniversary; Interesting Facts

NCPCR To Probe Dhanbad School Girl Suicide

NCPCR To Probe Dhanbad School Girl Suicide

Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Call For Applications For UPSC Mains Exam

Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Call For Applications For UPSC Mains Exam

Mid-Day Meal: Each Child In Assam’s Tea Garden Schools To Get 3 Eggs A Week

Mid-Day Meal: Each Child In Assam’s Tea Garden Schools To Get 3 Eggs A Week