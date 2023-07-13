JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Reopens Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE Registration Reopens Today | Pixabay

Joint Entrance Examination Council , Uttar Pradesh (UP JEE) has begin the registration process for JEECUP 2023 for candidates who did not apply earlier. The registration window has reopened today, July 13 for two days. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Last date to apply for UP JEE 2023:

The last date to apply for the examination is till July 14, 2023.

The registration is open for new candidates who may apply for seeking the admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses for two days i.e. from 13/07/23 to 14/07/23 for the session 2023-24, According to the UP JEE council.

Direct link to register for JEECUP 2023

Earlier the last date to apply was till June 15, 2023 after extending the registration last date for several times. The registration process was started in February 2023.

Application Fee for UP JEE exam 2023

General category or OBC candidates to Pay Rs. 300.

SC/ST category Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200.

Exam Date for UP JEE exam 2023

UPJEE examination will be conducted on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website on July 16, 2023.

JEECUP is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2023: