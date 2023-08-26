JEECUP 2023: Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline Closes Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in | Representative image

The second round of choice filling for JEECUP 2023 is concluding today, as per the official announcement. Candidates aspiring for the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) are advised to complete the choice filling process before the deadline expires.

As per the official schedule, candidates in the counseling process can submit and edit their choices for the float option until today. The second round of seat allotment results are set to be released tomorrow, August 27.

After the results are out, seat freezing is required from August 28 to 30. Document verification for polytechnic round 2 is scheduled between August 28 and 30. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process to select their college or course preferences online.

Steps for JEECUP 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official JEECUP admissions website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Log In: Use your login credentials, including your registration number and password.

3. Access Choice Filling: Find and click on the "Choice Filling" or similar link on the website.

4. Select Preferences: Choose your preferred colleges and courses from the available options.

5. Verify and Submit: Carefully review your choices and make sure they are in the desired order. After confirming, submit your choices.

6. Save Confirmation: Save the confirmation page or receipt for future reference.

Once the choice filling process concludes, the authorities will evaluate the options and allocate seats accordingly. Applicants are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website for further updates and announcements, including the release of results.

It's recommended to regularly check the official JEECUP admissions website for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Aspirants should also ensure they adhere to all deadlines to avoid any inconvenience.

