JEECUP 2022 result declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; here's how to download rank card

Lucknow: Today, July 18, the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), or JEECUP 2022, results were released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). At jeecup.admissions.nic.in, you may now obtain the JEECUP 2022 result. UP Polytechnic exam 2022 candidates can view the JEECUP 2022 rank card using their application number and date of birth.

From June 27 to June 30, the JEECUP 2022 admission exam was conducted. On July 3, the Polytechnic exam's answer key was made available to candidates. A computer-based exam called the Uttar Pradesh JEECUP 2022 was held to determine applicants for engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma programmes.

www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in is the official website.

Select the "Download Rank Card of JEECUP 2022" link on the homepage.

Enter the application number, birthdate, and security pin, along with all other necessary information.

Select "Submit"

On the screen, your UPJEE 2022 result will appear.

Take a printout of the UPJEE results for future reference after downloading them.

The qualified candidates will now be called for the JEECUP counselling process and will be offered admission on the basis of their choices and ranks through a seat allocation process. The seat allotment process for JEECUP 2022 will be done in three rounds.