JEECUP 2022 exam postponed; revised dates out soon

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the online CBT (Computer-Based Test) examinations of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2022.
Candidates can check more details from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for students searching admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the institutes.
