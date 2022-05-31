JEECUP 2022 exam postponed; revised dates out soon

Education Desk

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the online CBT (Computer-Based Test) examinations of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2022.

Candidates can check more details from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for students searching admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the institutes.