JEECUP 2022 admit cards to be out today, know how to download at Jeecup.admissions.nic.in |

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022 admit cards will be released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. On the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, candidates appearing for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 will be able to download their JEECUP admit cards 2022. To obtain the JEECUP 2022 admit cards, candidates must enter their application number and password. Candidates must bring their JEECUP admit cards to the examination, according to the Joint Entrance Examination Council.



The JEECUP 2022 is set to take place from June 6 to June 10, 2022. Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the JEECUP 2022 exam can now download their admit cards and take the exam. The JEECUP admission card will include information such as the exam centre, exam day, time, and instructions. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the UPJEE(P) 2022 application process came to an end.



Know how to download JEECUP admit card:

1. Visit the JEECUP 2022 official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Select the link that reads 'download JEECUP admit card 2022'.

3. Login using the credentials.

4. Download the admit card and keep a hard copy for future reference.