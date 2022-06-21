JEE session 1 Admit Cards out now on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 admit card for the June 2022 session (NTA). Candidates who have registered for JEE Main 2022 can get their JEE admit cards by going to jeemain.nta.nic.in and logging in with their application numbers and passwords or date of birth.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 1 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2022 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Select 'JEE Main admission card download' from the drop-down menu. Log in with your JEE Main 2022 credentials, such as your application number and password. The admission card for JEE Mains phase 1 will be presented on the screen. The JEE Main 2022 exam timing and exam centre information may be found on the admit card. The NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.

