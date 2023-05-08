JEE-NEET student association sounds alarm on increasing suicides among MBBS aspirants

Representational image | FPJ

New Delhi: Amid a rising number of suicides among India's medical aspirants, the All India JEE-NEET Students Association (AIJNSA) wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for them to take immediate action with the high mental stress being faced by them.

According to the student association, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has to ensure a sufficient gap between board exams and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam, allot exam centres, and maintain better coordination between the state board and NTA.

The students also pointed out through the letter that the NEET UG exam city slip 2023 was issued six days before the exam instead of 10-15 days prior as per the norm, which would have made students prepare earlier.

The student group also urged for better counselling services, helplines, and other resources to help students cope with the pressure of the exam.

Alarmingly more medical students are committing suicide than ever before. According to an RTI response, 119 students—64 MBBS students and 55 postgraduate medical students—died by suicide in the previous five years in India.