JEE-Mains to be held four times a year, first session from Feb 23-26: Education Minister

The Ministry of Education has examined the suggestions received for conducting JEE-Mains in 2021 and taken a number of key decisions regarding the exam. JEE-Mains will be held four times in a year from now on, with the first session examinations being conducted from February 23-26 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said on Wednesday.

The minister, who was announcing the new schedule of the JEE-Mains on this day, added that the four sessions of the engineering entrance exams will be held in February, March, April, and May, respectively

He also said that in view of the New Education Policy (NEP), the JEE-Mains 2021 exam will be held in 13 languages, including regional languages for most states, and there will also be options for Computer-based Test modes and B.Arch in offline mode.

