JEE-Mains to be held four times a year, first session from Feb 23-26: Education Minister

The Ministry of Education has examined the suggestions received for conducting JEE-Mains in 2021 and taken a number of key decisions regarding the exam. JEE-Mains will be held four times in a year from now on, with the first session examinations being conducted from February 23-26 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said on Wednesday.
The minister, who was announcing the new schedule of the JEE-Mains on this day, added that the four sessions of the engineering entrance exams will be held in February, March, April, and May, respectively
He also said that in view of the New Education Policy (NEP), the JEE-Mains 2021 exam will be held in 13 languages, including regional languages for most states, and there will also be options for Computer-based Test modes and B.Arch in offline mode.
"In view of New Education Policy, JEE(Mains) 2021 exam to be held in 13 languages - Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Exam to be held in Computer Based Test mode, exam for B.Arch in offline mode," the Union minister said.
In an online interaction with students last week, the Minister had announced that the government is considering the possibility of holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) three or four times a year and a proposal is being evaluated on reducing the number of questions that students can attempt in JEE (Main) 2021.
"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today," Nishank tweeted earlier this day.
The Minister has already clarified that there will be no change in the syllabus for medical entrance exam NEET or engineering entrance exam JEE-Main next year.
Regarding the class 10 and 12 board exams, the minister had said the consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of board examinations and it will be announced soon based on the feedback from the stakeholders.
"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations including practicals. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored," he had said.
Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in coronavirus cases.
The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.
Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.
