JEE Mains exam 2023: session 2 admit card out for April 15 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 15, 2023 exam.

Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination for April 15 exam can download the admit card through the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates scheduled to appear on April 15, 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. April 13, 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

JEE Mains 2023: Check marking scheme for tomorrow's exam

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

Direct link to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023

Steps to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023:

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tips before Exam

Check Admit card is downloaded and take a printout of the same.

Make sure to carry admit card and required stationary items before leaving for exam hall.

Have a proper sleep a night before.

Do a quick revision a day before the exam. Don't revise a few hours before the exam.

Do mediation for at least 15 minutes on the day of exam.

At the exam hall after seeing the question paper, don't panic and mark answers for those you are 100% sure.

Best wishes for your exam.

JEE Mains 2023 examination: Helpline number

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.