JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key Date: JEE Session 1 Official Key PDF Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in

The provisional JEE Main 2024 Answer Key will soon be available for viewing at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Applicants can log in using their application number and date of birth to access it.

The NTA, which is in charge of administering the engineering competitive exam, will release the JEE Main response sheet and the JEE question paper.

The IIT JEE exam took place in 13 different languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The total number of registered candidates this year is approximately 12,31,874, showing an increase compared to the previous year.

Based on media reports, the answer key for the JEE Main 2024 is set to be published this week. It is important to note that the date for the release of the JEE Main results has been confirmed.

Candidates can choose to view the JEE Main Result, JEE Main Scorecard, and JEE Topper list on the website. The nationwide attendance rate for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) was 95.8%, making it one of the highest attendance percentages for JEE (Main) since NTA started conducting the exam.

After the examination, NTA has finally released the highly anticipated JEE Main Answer Key, which contains the accurate solutions to all the questions asked in the exam. Students who are anxious to assess their performance can conveniently obtain the key in PDF form from NTA's official website and verify their answers.

How to Check Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the JEE Main Answer key download link.

Click on it and enter credentials if required.

Your NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.