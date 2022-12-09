JEE Mains 2023 registrations not this week, NTA to publish exam calendar: reports

Representational image | PTI

Mumbai: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration will not start this week, said National Testing Agency (NTA) Director-General Vineet Joshi while talking to the media. The JEE mains 2023 exam is likely to be held in two session, where the first test will be conducted in January 2023 and the second in April 2023.

Meanwhile, according to JEE reports by other media outlets, the Education Ministry may announce a fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023 to provide complete clarity to those taking the entrance exams and avoid last-minute chaos.

As the aspirants conclude first session in January, the application forms for the second session will be out after two months in March. However, the aspirants can choose to take one session of both. If they take the test in both sessions, their highest score from the two sessions will be taken into account for calculating their rank.

The syllabus for the exam will be mentioned in the information bulletin, which will be published before the registrations begin.

Joint Entrance Examination – Main, formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination, is an Indian standardised computer-based test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India.