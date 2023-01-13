JEE Mains 2023: Registration form correction starts; read these steps to edit at jeemain.nta.nic.in

e-Paper Get App
JEE Main 2023 application form is now live wherein candidates can edit the form. Btech, BArch, BE candidates can now make edits in their application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in by tomorrow, January 14, 11:50 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI
New Delhi: JEE Mains 2023 candidates can now edit their applications form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The additional fee, if applicable, will have to be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Candidates can also access their application numbers for JEE Mains 2023, which they forgot. NTA has provided candidates with the opportunity to enter their names, father’s name, mother’s name, and birth dates on the ‘Forgot Application No' option.

JEE Mains 2023: Here's how to edit application form

  • Access the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click - 'JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application’  under the option of candidate activity

  • Insert and sign in with JEE application number and password

  • Edit the JEE form and submit.

