JEE Mains 2023: Registration form correction starts; read these steps to edit at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: JEE Mains 2023 candidates can now edit their applications form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 application form is now live wherein candidates can edit the form. Btech, BArch, BE candidates can now make edits in their application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in by tomorrow, January 14, 11:50 PM.

The additional fee, if applicable, will have to be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Candidates can also access their application numbers for JEE Mains 2023, which they forgot. NTA has provided candidates with the opportunity to enter their names, father’s name, mother’s name, and birth dates on the ‘Forgot Application No' option.

JEE Mains 2023: Here's how to edit application form