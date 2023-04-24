 JEE Mains 2023: Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA dropped 10 questions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Mains 2023: Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA dropped 10 questions

JEE Mains 2023: Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA dropped 10 questions

NTA has released the final provisional answer keys on the official website. NTA has also dropped a total of 10 questions, from question papers of various shifts of session 2, in the final provisional answer key of JEE Main.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
JEE Main 2023 | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final provisional answer keys on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Here is the direct link to check final answer key

NTA dropped 10 questions from JEE Main paper 2023

NTA has dropped a total of 10 questions, from question papers of various shifts of session 2, in the final provisional answer key of JEE Main.

As per existing rules of NTA, when a question is dropped, marks are awarded in this manner:

  • Four marks will be awarded to all candidates who wrote the paper, irrespective of whether s/he has attempted it or not.

  • For non MCQs: Four marks will be awarded to only those who have attempted the question.

*This is applicable to paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Read Also
JEE Main 2023 Results: Check session 2 scorecards, rankings at jeemain.nta.nic.in
article-image

A copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) – 2023 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the Candidates.

JEE Mains 2023: Session 1 and 2 exam dates

JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2023: 'No grievance..' NTA warns candidates as it releases final answer key at...

JEE Main 2023: 'No grievance..' NTA warns candidates as it releases final answer key at...

AIBE 17 2023 result expected this week at barcouncilofindia.org

AIBE 17 2023 result expected this week at barcouncilofindia.org

'Gross indiscipline,' DU defends debarment of students in Delhi HC for watching BBC documentary on...

'Gross indiscipline,' DU defends debarment of students in Delhi HC for watching BBC documentary on...

JEE Mains 2023: Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA dropped 10 questions

JEE Mains 2023: Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA dropped 10 questions

JEE Main 2023: Final provisional answer key out, results to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: Final provisional answer key out, results to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in