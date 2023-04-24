JEE Mains 2023: Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA dropped 10 questions

JEE Main 2023 | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final provisional answer keys on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check final answer key

NTA dropped 10 questions from JEE Main paper 2023

NTA has dropped a total of 10 questions, from question papers of various shifts of session 2, in the final provisional answer key of JEE Main.

As per existing rules of NTA, when a question is dropped, marks are awarded in this manner:

Four marks will be awarded to all candidates who wrote the paper, irrespective of whether s/he has attempted it or not.

For non MCQs: Four marks will be awarded to only those who have attempted the question.

*This is applicable to paper 1 (BE/BTech)

A copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) – 2023 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the Candidates.

JEE Mains 2023: Session 1 and 2 exam dates

JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023.