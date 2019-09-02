JEE Mains 2020 registrations to commence on September 3, visit jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency had announced that the registration of JEE Mains 2020 starts from September 2, 2019, i.e. today, but later it was revealed that the forms for registration would be out from tomorrow, on September 3, 2019. The NTA had pronounced the examination scheduled on its official website.

Engineer aspirants appears for JEE Mains to secure good grades, depending upon their ranking students get picked up by good engineering college. Once after clearing JEE mains if an aspirant manages to secure 100 marks, s/he is qualified to appear JEE Advance.

The notice exhibited on the NTA website said that,” The aspiring Candidates of JEE (Main) - 2020 are informed the Online Submission of Application form of January JEE (Main) – 2020 will start from 3rd September 2019."

Aspirants can fill the form from tomorrow, on the official website, i.e. ‘https://jeemain.nic.in. Similarly, the registration link of JEE Mains 2020 would be displayed on NTA website from tomorrow- nta.ac.in or https:// nta.ac.in/Engineeringexam.