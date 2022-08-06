JEE Main session 2 result anytime soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's all you need to know

The JEE Mains Session 2 results would shortly be made available by the National Testing Agency. Once they are made public, the JEE Mains Session 2 results will be accessible on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA did not specify a timing for the announcement of the July session results. The websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in will provide scorecard.

What is a good JEE Mains score?

NITs and IITs will accept applicants with scores of 250 or higher (85-95 percentile).

How do you calculate the cut-off?

The number of candidates sitting the exam, the total number of seats available for admission, the difficulty level of the exam's papers, and patterns in previous years' cut-off scores are all taken into consideration while determining the JEE Main 2022 cut-off. The applicants will receive their all-India rank based on their top scores. The cut-off marks are presented as normalised percentile ratings.

Application for JEE Advanced 2022 will start on August 7

The JEE Advanced application procedure will commence on August 7 and go up to August 11, the registration link will be active on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in (up to 5 PM).