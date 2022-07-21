e-Paper Get App

JEE main session 2 admit card today; learn how to download

Candidates must carry their JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card, a valid picture ID, and a self-declaration form to the exam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
JEE Main session 2 Admit Card today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. |

The NTA will now administer the JEE Main 2022 session 2 between July 25 and July 30. The examination was initially scheduled to begin on July 21. The admit card for JEE July session will be released today on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

When appearing for the exam, candidates must bring their JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card, a valid picture ID, and a self-declaration form. For the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, a total of 6,29,778 students will be present. 7,69,589 individuals registered to take the test for session 1.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below

  1. Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2022 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  2. Select 'JEE Main admission card download' from the drop-down menu.

  3. Log in with your JEE Main 2022 credentials, such as your application number and password.

  4. The admission card for JEE Mains session 2 will be presented on the screen.

  5. The JEE Main 2022 exam timing and exam center information may be found on the admit card.

  6. The NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.

The JEE is a computer-based test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ B.Planning but is a Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for the Drawing section in BArch.

