JEE (main), NEET-UG, CUCET entrance exam schedule likely to be announced next week

New Delhi: According to officials, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the schedule for entrance exams such as JEE (main), NEET-UG, and CUCET next week.

Last week, the National Medical Commission's Medical Advisory Council met with the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to a senior official familiar with the situation, the schedule for the three entrance exams will be released sometime next week.

Last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, with over 95 percent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified for the exam.

Last year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining two phases were conducted in August and September last.

However, this year, the JEE-Main exam is likely to be conducted twice, with the merit list to be decided based on the best of the two scores.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:04 AM IST