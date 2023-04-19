JEE Main exam 2023: provisional answer key releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 on April 19, 2023.

Those candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 exam can check their answer keys through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, the NTA will also open the objection window. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official link available on website.

The JEE Main Session 2 Exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted for Paper I and Paper II.

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.